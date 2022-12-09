DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue None Dividend of $0.06

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $401,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $371,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $239,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

