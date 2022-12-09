DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $119.21 million and $2.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,145.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00446136 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021843 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00869881 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111680 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00641763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00251808 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,859,468,189 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
