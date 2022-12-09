Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 152,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 265,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.