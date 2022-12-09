Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
