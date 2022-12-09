Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.7%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 2,266 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

