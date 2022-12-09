Dover (NYSE:DOV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

