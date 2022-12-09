Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 271,587 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,587 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of IVERIC bio worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.23 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,946 shares of company stock worth $3,124,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

