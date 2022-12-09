Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 98,231 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,164 shares of company stock worth $26,111,490. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

