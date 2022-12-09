Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 551,839 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 551,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 87.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ALKT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,609 shares of company stock worth $2,606,586. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

