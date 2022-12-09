Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,137 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

