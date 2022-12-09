Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

