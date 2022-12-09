Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $171.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

