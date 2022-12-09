Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Performant Financial worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

PFMT opened at $2.38 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performant Financial Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.