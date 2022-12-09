Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 353,287 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353,287 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 150.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 144.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

