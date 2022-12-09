Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $10.21 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.70 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

