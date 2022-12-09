Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $8.37 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

