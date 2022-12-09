Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 86,135 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
