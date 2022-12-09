Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 86,135 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

