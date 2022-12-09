Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

DUK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

