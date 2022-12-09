Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DUK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.