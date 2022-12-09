DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 17,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

