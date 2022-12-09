DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:KSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 17,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
