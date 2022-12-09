dYdX (DYDX) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00009264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $88.41 million and $43.10 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

