Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$2.81. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 132,689 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$106.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

