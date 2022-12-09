DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.26% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

