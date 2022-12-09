DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,671 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.