DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $18.40 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,270,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,423,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 903,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

