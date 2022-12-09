DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 455.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 291,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

