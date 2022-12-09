DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16,330.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 326,600 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 166.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

