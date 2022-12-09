DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.43% of Lithium Americas worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.5 %

LAC stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.