DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 120,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.17 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

