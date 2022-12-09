DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 240,872 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE VLO opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

