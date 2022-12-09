Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 150.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.