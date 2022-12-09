Edward J. Shoen Buys 115,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Stock Performance

UHAL stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 359,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,757. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $7,824,000.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

