Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

