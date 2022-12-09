Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 241.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
EIGR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.39.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
