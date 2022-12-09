Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 241.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

EIGR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

