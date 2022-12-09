Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
