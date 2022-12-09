Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.