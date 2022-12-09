Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $7.15 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

