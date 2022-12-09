Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Acquires 5,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.8 %

ET opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.