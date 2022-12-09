Energy Web Token One Day Volume Reaches $922,987.86 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00022100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $125.54 million and $922,987.86 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

