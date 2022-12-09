EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EnerSys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

