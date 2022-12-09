Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.43 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,220. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

