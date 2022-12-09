EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $225.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,471,071 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.