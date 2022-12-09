EOS Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $203.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,451,463 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

