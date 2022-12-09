EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 5.2%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 2,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,705,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

EQRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in EQRx by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after buying an additional 3,294,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

