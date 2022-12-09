Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 9th (AAVMY, AICAF, AWI, BTSDF, CS, CSWC, DOCU, DVA, GMED, IHG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 9th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has CHF 3.60 target price on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

