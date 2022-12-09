Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $516,341.13

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and $516,341.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00007903 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00446645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021908 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00859117 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00111272 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00644893 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254783 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,247,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
