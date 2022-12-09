Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007903 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.71 million and $516,341.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00446645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00859117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00111272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00644893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254783 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,247,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

