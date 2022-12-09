Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $239.52

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.52 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 234.50 ($2.86). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 701,682 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £696.91 million and a PE ratio of 7,666.67.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
