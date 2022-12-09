Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $214.79. 309,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,449. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,450,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 88,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.