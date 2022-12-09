Evan H. Wax Acquires 1,254 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $13,919.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Servotronics Trading Up 9.0 %

Servotronics stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Servotronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

