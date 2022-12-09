Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 5,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

