Everdome (DOME) Tops One Day Volume of $3.21 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $63.41 million and $3.21 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

